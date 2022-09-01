 NRCC 2022 breaks exhibit number record
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

NRCC 2022 breaks exhibit number record

on

Take 5 Car Wash kicks off inaugural national Rally

on

Mint Eco Car Wash receives Seven Seals Award

on

LUV Car Wash completes Las Vegas acquisition, rebrands all area sites
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Wash Talk ep. 125: 2022 NRCC Preview

The co-chairman of the 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention give us a look into the upcoming event.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

NRCC 2022 breaks exhibit number record

 

on

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The 32nd Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), taking place Sept. 19-21, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, is just shy of 360 vendors, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“This year we have put a big emphasis on attracting new and more vendors and we’ve worked hard to elevate our education and it appears to be paying off,” said John Shalbey Jr., co-chairman of the convention. “Our 2019 show, pre-pandemic, topped out at 348 vendors. Obviously, we were down last year due to COVID masking and a surge in cases, but this year we are just shy of 360 vendors, unmasked, and we’re confident that we will hit, or even surpass, that number by the opening of the show.”

With just three weeks to go before the event kicks off with its Monday, Sept. 19, Virtual Car Wash Tour, attendees are taking advantage of pre-registration which limits the amount of time they have to wait in line on-site.

Advertisement

“It’s ideal as a show planner to have our attendees go online and sign up prior to the day of the show,” said Heather Courtney, NRCC conference manager. “That way they can just pick up their badge and be on their way. And, thankfully, we are seeing a lot of that happening this year. We are also seeing extremely strong pre-registration numbers. I think everyone is excited about our lineup, the huge show floor and getting back together, less restricted than in 2021.”

At the top of “must sees” at this year’s event is Keynote Speaker and The New York Times best-selling author of “Tough as They Come,” Travis Mills.

Advertisement

Mills is a retired United States Army Staff Sergeant who calls himself a recalibrated warrior, motivational speaker and advocate for veterans and amputees.

Staff Sergeant Mills lost potions of both arms and legs from an IED while on active duty in Afghanistan.

He continues to overcome life’s challenges daily by breaking physical barriers and defying the odds.

His drive and positivity is infectious.

“Hearing Travis’ story and seeing what he has done to make his life so rich and philanthropic will inspire us all,” said Dave Ellard, show co-chair. “He has risen above adversity and given back in a way few of us could ever imagine.”

Advertisement

To see the show’s full educational lineup visit nrccshow.com.

Pre-registration is open and runs until Thursday, Sept. 15, at midnight.

After that, registration can only be on-site.

Show hours run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Visit nrccshow.com or call (800)868-8590 for more information.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Champion Xpress Carwash enters Des Moines market

Carwash News: Big Dan’s Car Wash opens 7th location

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash acquires 4 Seasons Car Wash

Carwash News: Take 5 Car Wash continues Midwest growth

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing