NRCC 2022 breaks exhibit number record

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The 32nd Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), taking place Sept. 19-21, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, is just shy of 360 vendors, according to a press release.

“This year we have put a big emphasis on attracting new and more vendors and we’ve worked hard to elevate our education and it appears to be paying off,” said John Shalbey Jr., co-chairman of the convention. “Our 2019 show, pre-pandemic, topped out at 348 vendors. Obviously, we were down last year due to COVID masking and a surge in cases, but this year we are just shy of 360 vendors, unmasked, and we’re confident that we will hit, or even surpass, that number by the opening of the show.” With just three weeks to go before the event kicks off with its Monday, Sept. 19, Virtual Car Wash Tour, attendees are taking advantage of pre-registration which limits the amount of time they have to wait in line on-site.

“It’s ideal as a show planner to have our attendees go online and sign up prior to the day of the show,” said Heather Courtney, NRCC conference manager. “That way they can just pick up their badge and be on their way. And, thankfully, we are seeing a lot of that happening this year. We are also seeing extremely strong pre-registration numbers. I think everyone is excited about our lineup, the huge show floor and getting back together, less restricted than in 2021.” At the top of “must sees” at this year’s event is Keynote Speaker and The New York Times best-selling author of “Tough as They Come,” Travis Mills.

Mills is a retired United States Army Staff Sergeant who calls himself a recalibrated warrior, motivational speaker and advocate for veterans and amputees. Staff Sergeant Mills lost potions of both arms and legs from an IED while on active duty in Afghanistan. He continues to overcome life’s challenges daily by breaking physical barriers and defying the odds. His drive and positivity is infectious. “Hearing Travis’ story and seeing what he has done to make his life so rich and philanthropic will inspire us all,” said Dave Ellard, show co-chair. “He has risen above adversity and given back in a way few of us could ever imagine.”

