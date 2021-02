In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Gene Dinkens, president of ZIPS Car Wash, discuss how ZIPS reached its 200-location milestone and what the company’s plans are moving forward.

Click Here to Read More

In those regards, Dinkens states, “We want to both strengthen our core business as well as continue to expand our footprint.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Unscripted series.