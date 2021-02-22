PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash join Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss leadership, respect and communication’s impact on employee productivity and morale.

“We believe in a concept called EEL — Enable Everyone to Lead — here at WhiteWater, which means all the way from an entry-level team leader to the president of our company, we believe that leadership can come from any- and everywhere,” Clark explains.

