PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

 

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication’s impact on employee productivity and morale.

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash join Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss leadership, respect and communication’s impact on employee productivity and morale.

“We believe in a concept called EEL — Enable Everyone to Lead — here at WhiteWater, which means all the way from an entry-level team leader to the president of our company, we believe that leadership can come from any- and everywhere,” Clark explains.

