PC&D Unscripted 32: Preparing for the $15 Minimum Wage | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Tom Hoffman Jr., co-owner of Hoffman Car Wash, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss how increases in wages affect his carwash business.

Click Here to Read More

Hoffman notes, “Whenever minimum wage rises, we have to increase everybody’s wage, so it’s not just the minimum wage. It affects the entire workforce.”

He goes on to explain how his carwash has kicked automation into high gear to offset the increase in labor costs.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.