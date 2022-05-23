PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update

On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Lawrence Stovall, president of AutoBrite Company, to discuss some of the history and current usage of belt conveyors in carwashing.

Stovall explains in the interview, “What I think you’re going to see over the next five years is more people adopt [belt conveyors] … the safety features behind them are incredible … the customer experience is far greater than your traditional chain and roller belt.”

