 PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update
Video

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update

 

on

The president of AutoBrite Company discusses the future of carwash belt conveyors.

On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Lawrence Stovall, president of AutoBrite Company, to discuss some of the history and current usage of belt conveyors in carwashing.

Stovall explains in the interview, “What I think you’re going to see over the next five years is more people adopt [belt conveyors] … the safety features behind them are incredible … the customer experience is far greater than your traditional chain and roller belt.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including more interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

Thank you to Mark VII Equipment for making PC&D Unscripted possible.

