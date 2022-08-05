 The Power of Cordless Equipment (PC&D Unscripted ep. 75)
PC&D Unscripted ep. 75: The Power of Cordless Equipment

 

The owner of Ben-Ami Auto Care discusses the benefits of modern cordless detailing equipment.
In this edition of Unscripted, the video interview series that connects you with market leaders, Steven Levy, the owner of Ben-Ami Auto Care, joins Host Rich DiPaolo to discuss new cordless equipment and how they can improve results and efficiency.

Levy discusses new equipment and technology trends in carwashing and detailing, such as protective coatings and other equipment designed to protect vehicles, and then jumps into the topic of this video — cordless tools.

Watch the video above to hear about the advantages of modern cordless equipment and hear Levy answer some frequently asked questions surrounding these tools.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including more interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

