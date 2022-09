On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Alex Lemmen, CEO of Tommy’s Express Car Wash, to discuss recent news and more updates.

Click Here to Read More

Lemmen touches on the brand’s recent acquisitions in Texas, Michigan and Nebraska, and explains Tommy’s growth path, which includes locations in Canada, as Summer 2022 comes to an end.

“We have another 20 openings left this year,” he reveals in the interview above.

Stay up to date on industry news and trends by subscribing to our YouTube Channel.