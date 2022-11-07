Carwash Economics in 2022 (PC&D Unscripted ep. 81)

On this Unscripted video interview, we speak with David Bellinger, an executive director and senior analyst covering the consumer growth and eCommerce verticals at MKM Partners, to discuss some shifting market dynamics and the overall carwash economics.

Click Here to Read More

“You have to stay the course and grow your new units organically,” Bellinger advises in the video above. “Really just grow through any economic environment because the returns are there in the carwash space. I think thats something operates can take away … some of these near term headwinds will fade eventually but the overall growth of the sector is massive.”

Stay up to date on industry news and trends by subscribing to our YouTube Channel.