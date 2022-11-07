 Carwash Economics in 2022 (PC&D Unscripted ep. 81)
PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6

Happy Halloween from United Auto Wash

Road to AAPEX: Episode 5
PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022 Video
PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

 

Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

An economic analyst with experience in carwash provides insights on the state of the carwash market.
On this Unscripted video interview, we speak with David Bellinger, an executive director and senior analyst covering the consumer growth and eCommerce verticals at MKM Partners, to discuss some shifting market dynamics and the overall carwash economics.

“You have to stay the course and grow your new units organically,” Bellinger advises in the video above. “Really just grow through any economic environment because the returns are there in the carwash space. I think thats something operates can take away … some of these near term headwinds will fade eventually but the overall growth of the sector is massive.”

Stay up to date on industry news and trends by subscribing to our YouTube Channel.

