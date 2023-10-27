Prestige Auto Spa NJ celebrates second anniversary

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Prestige Auto Spa NJ announced in a press release the company recently celebrated its second anniversary in Toms River, New Jersey.

Prestige Auto Spa NJ has managed to double business over the past year, as well as expand on services offered and complete several customer-focused renovations, the company stated.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our second anniversary at Prestige Auto Spa NJ,” said Jeff Kovatch, operating partner. “The support from the community means the world to us, and we thank everyone for choosing to support our locally owned and operated businesses in Toms River, NJ. Our team looks forward to many more years of serving you and your vehicle with the utmost care and attention.”

Boasting over 225 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.7 stars, Prestige Auto Spa NJ states it is committed to excellence and customer satisfaction.

They attribute this success to their team who works tirelessly each day to ensure cars are cared for and customers are happy.

The company employs over 20 professionals daily, ensuring the locals in Toms River have stable jobs, and their clients never have long waits or feel unattended.

Over the past year, Prestige Auto Spa NJ has expanded the business by adding an exterior-only lane, which includes a double wash process by a McNeil Tunnel system, and then hand dried by the team, as well as a major facelift to customer-facing areas.

The business recently received a new paint scheme, updated bathrooms and new lighting.

The client lounge features a plethora of air fresheners, a full array of sweets, including new and old-school candies, and a full toy section.

The team at Prestige Auto Spa NJ has also expanded its services to offer light mechanical repair in addition to speedy and affordable oil changes.

Also available are carwash memberships, expertly installed ceramic wraps, window tinting, headlight restoration, brake caliper painting and more.

Kovatch currently resides in Point Pleasant and met partner Sal Branchizio while they were attending Seton Hall University.

The pair intend to keep Prestige Auto Spa NJ a locally owned family business.