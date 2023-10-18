 QB Enterprises teams up with carwashes for breast cancer awareness

ORANGE, Va. — The company will be donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of the towel to Breastcancer.org and Hospice of the Piedmont.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ORANGE, Va. — QB Enterprises, dba Quick Dry, announced in a press release the company is partnering with over 300 carwash locations and major distributors who will be distributing Quick Dry’s “Go Pink!” microfiber towels during the month of October.

The towel campaign is an effort to promote breast cancer awareness and raise money for various research foundations and other nationwide and local cancer-related charitable organizations.

QB Enterprises will be donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of the towel to Breastcancer.org and Hospice of the Piedmont.

“Roger and I have experienced the loss of many family members and friends to cancer in the last few years. We believe that cancer awareness will help to bring a cure to breast cancer in our lifetime,” said Becky Kube, owner of QB Enterprises. “It is important for us and our organization to support cancer research and organizations like Breastcancer.org that offer resources and support to those currently facing breast cancer. We have also experienced the magnificent care that hospice provides to breast cancer patients and feel it’s important to offer support to their organization.”

“The support from carwashes across the U.S. helps Breastcancer.org empower people with the confidence, clarity and knowledge they urgently need when facing a diagnosis. Going through breast cancer can be one of the most challenging experiences in someone’s life, which is why we are dedicated to helping people by providing expert guidance, community and critical resources,” said Lauren Hughes, director of development for Breastcancer.org.

“We are appreciative of the carwash market for making this possible,” said Jenn Downs, chief marketing and development office at Hospice of the Piedmont. “We are so grateful to the many carwashes across the country for their partnership in this important awareness initiative. The collaboration is powerful and hopefully will help touch many lives along the way. At Hospice of the Piedmont, we are dedicated to positively transforming the way people view and experience serious illness, dying and grief. Educational and outreach efforts such as this breast cancer campaign are important in helping people to start conversations surrounding the care they would want should they find themselves facing a breast cancer diagnosis.”

This campaign has turned into a nationwide affair with over 300 locations taking part in the campaign during the month of October. The list of operators includes (but is not limited to):

Autobell, Benny’s, College Park Car Wash, Executive Laser Wash, Flagstop, Sam’s Car Wash, Spark Car Wash, Speedi Car Wash, Supershine Xpress, Wash N Roll, Washtopia, Waterway, White Horse and several others across the country.

In addition to carwash operators, several distributors are also helping raise awareness with the towels including Kleen Rite, Car Wash Superstore, Windtrax and Bozeman. 

