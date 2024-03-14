Quick Quack celebrates Victoria grand opening with 12 days of free washes

VICTORIA, Texas — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away the top-tier carwash package on every vehicle for 12 days to celebrate opening the doors on their newest carwash in Victoria, the company announced in a press release.

The new location is the second of at least three planned Victoria locations and brings the total number of Quick Quack locations in Texas to 48.

The new carwash is located at 7102 N Navarro St. (formerly the Courtesy Car Wash).

In conjunction with the grand opening, Quick Quack will hold a special fundraiser on Monday, March 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.

During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the carwash prior to the official grand opening and receive the top “Ceramic Duck” wash package for a donation of any amount.

Quick Quack will match donations from customers.

“We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers in many communities all over Texas, and now we are excited to expand our Quick Quack service and convenience in Victoria,” said Travis Kimball, co-founder and CXO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean and entertaining carwash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our team members, customers and communities.”