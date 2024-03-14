 Quick Quack celebrates Victoria grand opening with 12 days of free washes

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Quick Quack celebrates Victoria grand opening with 12 days of free washes

VICTORIA, Texas — The new location is the second of at least three planned Victoria locations and brings the total number of Quick Quack locations in Texas to 48.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

VICTORIA, Texas — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away the top-tier carwash package on every vehicle for 12 days to celebrate opening the doors on their newest carwash in Victoria, the company announced in a press release.

Related Articles

The new location is the second of at least three planned Victoria locations and brings the total number of Quick Quack locations in Texas to 48.

The new carwash is located at 7102 N Navarro St. (formerly the Courtesy Car Wash).

In conjunction with the grand opening, Quick Quack will hold a special fundraiser on Monday, March 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.

During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the carwash prior to the official grand opening and receive the top “Ceramic Duck” wash package for a donation of any amount.

Quick Quack will match donations from customers.

“We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers in many communities all over Texas, and now we are excited to expand our Quick Quack service and convenience in Victoria,”  said Travis Kimball, co-founder and CXO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean and entertaining carwash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our team members, customers and communities.”

You May Also Like

Mammoth Holdings names Bethany Gillam chief people officer
Club Car Wash celebrates opening of 150th location
Carwash News

Bill Martin honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

BOISE, Idaho and FORT WORTH, Texas — The Metro Express Car Wash founder and CEO was presented the award by the Southwest Car Wash Association.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Bill Martin Honored with SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award

BOISE, Idaho and FORT WORTH, Texas — The Southwest Car Wash Association has awarded Bill Martin, the founder and CEO of Metro Express Car Wash, its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, the association announced in a press release.

This honor was bestowed upon Martin at the association's annual convention in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 28, 2024, recognizing his 50 years of unparalleled dedication and innovation in the carwash industry.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
AMP launches mobile app, customer experience platform for ZIPS

ATLANTA — The technology AMP brings to the ZIPS brand will help improve customer engagement, and provide a more comprehensive approach to the company’s brand marketing strategy.

By Rich DiPaolo
AMP launches mobile app, customer experience platform for ZIPS
Spark Car Wash celebrates 5th location opening

SUMMIT, N.J. — The milestone represents the first of many Spark Car Wash openings slated for 2024.

By Rich DiPaolo
Soapy Joe’s signs with San Diego Padres as official carwash partner

SAN DIEGO — Throughout the three-year partnership, Padres fans can look forward to in-ballpark opportunities such as free carwashes, social media challenges, giveaways and more.

By Rich DiPaolo
Soapy Joe's Signs with San Diego Padres as Official Car Wash Partner
Express Wash Concepts announces Detroit metro market expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT — The company acquired two Cosmo’s Car Wash development locations, which will open early this month.

By Rich DiPaolo

Other Posts

ZIPS highlights Memphis Tigers’ Madison Griggs in Car Wash Convos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Griggs rides shotgun, she spills the beans on who she wants to face on the court and what’s next for her career, all while experiencing a carwash at ZIPS.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS highlights Memphis Tigers’ Madison Griggs in Car Wash Convos
El Car Wash recognized as one of fastest-growing private companies in Southeast

MIAMI — Following the company’s rapid expansion, the car care facility ranked No. 45 in the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list with an average 115% two-year growth.

By Rich DiPaolo
El Car Wash Recognized as One of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Southeast
Heath Pomerantz joins Wow Carwash as COO

LAS VEGAS — Pomerantz is a carwash industry veteran, working in nearly every aspect of the business for almost three decades.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in White Bear Lake

DALLAS — The opening marks the 25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By Jennifer Clements
25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.