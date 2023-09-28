Rinsed becomes a DRB Certified Interface Developer

NEW YORK — Rinsed, The Car Wash CRM, announced in a press release the company is now a Certified Interface Developer of DRB, a leading provider of technology solutions for the carwash industry.

This technology enablement brings together Rinsed innovative software and DRB’s point-of-sale systems to provide enhanced services to carwash operators, the release stated.

“We’re thrilled to further our relationship with DRB; whether its Sitewatch or Patheon, this agreement should make it easier than ever to ensure timely onboarding and ongoing support of Rinsed’s best-in class Car Wash CRM for DRB’s customers,” said Austin Esecson, co-founder and CEO of Rinsed.

The DRB Certified Interface program provides a platform for the secure exchange of data between DRB and third-party companies with which carwash owners do business.

DRB requires vendors to complete a certification process, which helps ensure secure access to carwash data.

DRB supports its approved vendors with technical assistance and system updates.

The goal is to help carwash operators successfully run their businesses.

The DRB Certified Interface program in conjunction with platforms such as Rinsed, provides another way for operators to optimize their workflows, track performance and make data-driven decisions, ultimately contributing to the growth and success of the industry.

”The Certified Interface program is a key tenant in our data-driven solutions for our carwash customers. Working with Rinsed gives shared customers peace of mind knowing their technology providers are supporting their business requirements,” said Ian Williams, president and CEO, DRB.

Both Rinsed and DRB are committed to serving the carwash industry by providing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of carwash operators.

For more information about Rinsed, please visit www.rinsed.com.

For more information about DRB, please visit www.drb.com.