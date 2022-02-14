Russ Auto Wash chain sold to WhiteWater Express Car Wash

NEW YORK — Car Wash Advisory, LLC (CWA) recently announced the successful sale of its client Russ Auto Wash to WhiteWater Express Car Wash, according to a press release.

Russ Auto Wash is a Toledo, Ohio-based chain with three operating locations.

Russ has operated as a favorite regional brand and a proven market-leader in the Toledo area for many years.

Jeff Bankey, owner of Russ Auto Wash, said, “Very few types of these deals seem to work out, but I’m surprised. CWA is good at what they do and take care of so many details. CWA absorbed a lot of the pain and I’m happy with how they took care of this sale.”

Harry Caruso, founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory, alongside his CWA team, represented and provided advisory services to Russ Auto Wash on the transaction and have now accomplished another optimal result for a CWA client due to CWA’s structured, confidential sale process.