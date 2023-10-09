Scenic Suds goes pink for October

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic Suds Car Wash Express has teamed up with the CHI Memorial Foundation to go PINK for the month of October, according to the company’s website.

A portion of every carwash will go to benefit the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center.

Donations will go to help expand the Breast Center’s Hixson location so it can be outfitted for additional patients, improved technology and biopsy access.

Donations are also being earmarked for the mobile mammography program, to increase access and exposure for patients who may not be able to afford or attend a typical in-office appointment.

“Being a locally owned and operated business, it is extremely important to us at Scenic Suds that our customers’ donations remain in Chattanooga and surrounding areas. We are excited and honored to team up with the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center for the work they do here locally. Breast cancer touches all of us, and we hope these donations will, in some small way, have a positive effect in someone’s life.”

Scenic Suds Car Wash Express has 10 locations serving the Chattanooga and North Georgia areas.

