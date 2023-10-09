 Scenic Suds goes pink for October

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Scenic Suds goes pink for October

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A portion of every carwash will go to benefit the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic Suds Car Wash Express has teamed up with the CHI Memorial Foundation to go PINK for the month of October, according to the company’s website.

Related Articles

A portion of every carwash will go to benefit the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center.

Donations will go to help expand the Breast Center’s Hixson location so it can be outfitted for additional patients, improved technology and biopsy access.

Donations are also being earmarked for the mobile mammography program, to increase access and exposure for patients who may not be able to afford or attend a typical in-office appointment.

“Being a locally owned and operated business, it is extremely important to us at Scenic Suds that our customers’ donations remain in Chattanooga and surrounding areas. We are excited and honored to team up with the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center for the work they do here locally. Breast cancer touches all of us, and we hope these donations will, in some small way, have a positive effect in someone’s life.”

Scenic Suds Car Wash Express has 10 locations serving the Chattanooga and North Georgia areas.

The company takes pride in the community and strives to provide the best carwash experience for its customers with top-notch equipment, eco-friendly cleaning solutions, a safe and friendly atmosphere, and the best customer service in town.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

ICS announces new sales team members

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — ICS welcomes new sales staff, reintroduces returning rep and shares thanks for long-time team member.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Innovative Control Systems (ICS) announced changes to its sales team in a recent corporate enewsletter.

The company announced the re﻿turn of Lenny Cavalier as ICS's Midwest U.S. territory representative.

Cavalier has previously worked with ICS as the western territory representative for many years.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Carrollton, Texas

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — The store will be owned by Eric and Richelle Grajo, who plan on opening two additional stores in the Dallas area in the coming years.

By PCD Staff
CWONJ donates more than $100,000 for children’s hospital

UNION, N.J. — The event has been raising money for the hospital for nearly two decades.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings opens LuLu’s Express Car Wash

DALLAS — The site is the seventh Mammoth location under the LuLu’s Express Car Wash brand.

By PCD Staff
NYSCWA holds event at JMA Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The association held an informal gathering during a recent Syracuse University football game.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Idaho Press names Metro Express Top Workplaces winner

BOISE, Idaho —The survey measures employee feedback on 15 culture drivers.

By PCD Staff
Splash Car Wash is growing in locations and Top Workplaces

NORWALK, Conn. — Splash CEO credits personnel and corporate culture for helping the carwash company make the list beginning in 2014.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash recognized by Newsweek for ‘Best in Customer Service’

PLANO, Texas — This award recognizes 724 brands in 166 categories that go above and beyond when it comes to customer service and what that looks like in today’s world.

By PCD Staff
Cheetah Clean continues Kentucky expansion with acquisition of WaterWorks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cheetah Clean plans to refurbish and rebrand all units as Cheetah Clean Auto Wash in the coming months.

By PCD Staff