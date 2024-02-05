ScrubaDub opens new flagship location in Worcester, Massachusetts

NATICK, Mass. and WORCESTER, Mass. — ScrubaDub announced in a press release their newest location at 575 Park Ave. Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Worcester flagship facility features eco-friendly design with state-of-the-art robotics, fast pass technology and a flat conveyor belt for stress-free entry to the express carwash tunnel.

Every customer receives ScrubaDub’s signature perks: free pretzels, stickers for kids, dog treats, and a Satisfaction Center with courtesy towels and window cleaner.

ScrubaDub Unlimited Members receive complimentary access to self-service vacuums, mat cleaning, unlimited washes at all ScrubaDub locations and more.

For a limited time, new Park Avenue customers can join ScrubaDub’s best Unlimited plans on sale the first three months.

ScrubaDub Park Ave. kicked off its grand opening with 15,000 complimentary “Ultra car wash coupons” mailed to Worcester neighbors.

The family-owned business will continue celebrating the grand opening with community events in February and March 2024:

Feb. 6, Tuesday – Ribbon Cutting hosted by the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.

– Ribbon Cutting hosted by the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce. Feb. 17, Saturday – Customer appreciation giveaways with Worcester Railers Mascot “Trax” and the XLO 104.5 Radio Street Team from 10am-12pm.

– Customer appreciation giveaways with Worcester Railers Mascot “Trax” and the XLO 104.5 Radio Street Team from 10am-12pm. Feb. 15-25 – Charity partnership to support the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester. Donate hygiene and baby products (diapers, soap, shampoo, laundry detergent, etc.) or $5 in-store to receive free UltraShine with any carwash.

– Charity partnership to support the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester. Donate hygiene and baby products (diapers, soap, shampoo, laundry detergent, etc.) or $5 in-store to receive free UltraShine with any carwash. March 3, Sunday – Customer appreciation giveaways with WooSox Mascot “Woofster” plus free coffee, hot chocolate and donuts from food truck Jackson Effie Coffee Cabin from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

– Customer appreciation giveaways with WooSox Mascot “Woofster” plus free coffee, hot chocolate and donuts from food truck Jackson Effie Coffee Cabin from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 10, Saturday – Don’t miss ScrubaDub’s float at Worcester County St. Patrick’s Parade.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Worcester community a new flagship ScrubaDub Car Wash,” said Mathew Paisner, director of business development. “As a third-generation family business, we look forward to growing our long-standing partnership with the City of Worcester.”

For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/.