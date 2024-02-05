 ScrubaDub opens new flagship location in Worcester, Massachusetts

ScrubaDub opens new flagship location in Worcester, Massachusetts

NATICK, Mass. and WORCESTER, Mass. — ScrubaDub Park Ave. kicked off its grand opening with 15,000 complimentary Ultra car wash coupons mailed to Worcester neighbors.

By PCD Staff
Published:
ScrubaDub opens new flagship location in Worcester, Massachusetts

NATICK, Mass. and WORCESTER, Mass. — ScrubaDub announced in a press release their newest location at 575 Park Ave. Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Worcester flagship facility features eco-friendly design with state-of-the-art robotics, fast pass technology and a flat conveyor belt for stress-free entry to the express carwash tunnel.

Every customer receives ScrubaDub’s signature perks: free pretzels, stickers for kids, dog treats, and a Satisfaction Center with courtesy towels and window cleaner.

ScrubaDub Unlimited Members receive complimentary access to self-service vacuums, mat cleaning, unlimited washes at all ScrubaDub locations and more.

For a limited time, new Park Avenue customers can join ScrubaDub’s best Unlimited plans on sale the first three months.

ScrubaDub Park Ave. kicked off its grand opening with 15,000 complimentary “Ultra car wash coupons” mailed to Worcester neighbors.

The family-owned business will continue celebrating the grand opening with community events in February and March 2024:

  • Feb. 6, Tuesday – Ribbon Cutting hosted by the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.
  • Feb. 17, Saturday – Customer appreciation giveaways with Worcester Railers Mascot “Trax” and the XLO 104.5 Radio Street Team from 10am-12pm.
  • Feb. 15-25 – Charity partnership to support the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester. Donate hygiene and baby products (diapers, soap, shampoo, laundry detergent, etc.) or $5 in-store to receive free UltraShine with any carwash.
  • March 3, Sunday – Customer appreciation giveaways with WooSox Mascot “Woofster” plus free coffee, hot chocolate and donuts from food truck Jackson Effie Coffee Cabin from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • March 10, Saturday – Don’t miss ScrubaDub’s float at Worcester County St. Patrick’s Parade.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Worcester community a new flagship ScrubaDub Car Wash,” said Mathew Paisner, director of business development. “As a third-generation family business, we look forward to growing our long-standing partnership with the City of Worcester.”

For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/.

ZIPS’s Car Wash Convos is back in Austin with another ride-along interview featuring Brock Cunningham, University of Texas Longhorns Men’s Basketball forward.
OPW VWS will be featuring the insta-KLEEN Drive-Thru Fleet Car Wash System from Belanger at the show
C K Enterprises acquires Hydro-spray

LONE JACK, Mo. — C K Enterprises will integrate Hydro-spray’s expertise in self-serve and in-bay automatic carwash systems with its own technologies and cleaning chemical expertise.

By PCD Staff
Charles Kunkel (left) Cliff Reed of C K Enterprises and Hydro-Spray
El Car Wash opens its largest carwash in South Florida

MIAMI — The location in Doral will also serve as the company’s new state-of-the-art headquarters.

By PCD Staff
Interior of the new El Car Wash Doral office
WhiteWater Express Car Wash expands to 106 locations

HOUSTON — Each new location celebrated with free washes and exclusive membership specials.

By PCD Staff
Matthews exclusively represents seller of Galaxies Portfolio in Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — The transaction included both the business and underlying real estate of the facilities.

By PCD Staff
Matthews exclusively represents seller of Galaxies Portfolio in Texas

Gleam Car Wash opens second location, raises $5K for children’s hospital

AURORA, Colo. — Gleam celebrated by offering free carwashes and collecting donations for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

By PCD Staff
Gleam Car Wash Logo
Georgia’s Abdur-Rahim leads ZIPS winter roster of Car Wash Convos

ATHENS, Ga. — In this first episode to be released in 2024, Abdur-Rahim shares insight into his off-the-court life.

By PCD Staff
In this first episode to be released in 2024, Abdur-Rahim is interviewed by Bulldog alumni DonA Traylor as he shares insight into his off-the-court life
WOW Carwash wins Best of Las Vegas for fifth year

LAS VEGAS — WOW Carwash also announced plans for expansion in the Las Vegas area, with
six new locations opening by the end of this year.

By PCD Staff
Summit Wash Holdings nearly doubles location count in 2023

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — In the last half of 2023, the team opened 17 locations including the most recent locations opened in December in Florida and Connecticut.

By PCD Staff