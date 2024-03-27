 ScrubaDub wins USA Today Top Workplaces Award for 2024

NATICK, Mass. — The Top Workplaces Award recognizes outstanding organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
NATICK, Mass. — ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers announced in a press release it has been named a 2024 Top Workplace by USA Today and Energage.

With a 15-year history of surveying over 20 million employees, the Top Workplaces Award recognizes outstanding organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

“We’re excited and humbled to be recognized as a USA Today Top Place To Work!” said Alex Paisner, ScrubaDub’s director of people and culture. “Over 55 years, our small family business has been successful because of our amazing people. We practice our core value of ‘Care Like Family’ every day, and to be on the list with some of the biggest and best companies in the country is a testament to putting people first. We’re thrilled to share this with our generations of team members and hope it will help people realize that ‘working at the carwash’ can truly be a rewarding and fulfilling career.”

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees renowned for fostering great cultures.

Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey.

Winners are selected solely based on employee feedback gathered through an engagement survey issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 “Culture Drivers” proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/.

