Moo Moo Express named a CBUS Top Pick for 7th year

COLUMBUS, Ohio —Moo Moo Express Car Wash announced in a press release that the company has been named Central Ohio’s best carwash for the seventh year in a row according to voters in the “CBUS Top Picks” award program, sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch.

CBUS Top Picks is an annual celebration and competition between top Central Ohio area businesses in 13 categories including automotive, dining, entertainment and professional services, among others.

For 2023’s competition, there were more than 140 separate contests with hundreds of thousands of votes cast.

The 2023 CBUS Top Picks award winners are listed here.

“It’s an absolute honor that our onsite team members are consistently recognized for providing the best carwash experience in Central Ohio,” said John Roush, Moo Moo Express Car Wash founder and Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer. “As a home-grown and operated company, we will continue striving to be the ‘best of the best’ not only in wash quality and overall customer satisfaction, but in our community relations efforts as well.”

Moo Moo Express currently operates 32 express washes throughout Greater Columbus.

Additional locations are expected to open or be announced in late 2023/early 2024.