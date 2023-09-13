Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is new co-owner of Club Car Wash

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash has announced in a press release its newest partner in ownership, Travis Kelce.

Kelce is a Kansas City Chiefs’ Pro Bowl tight end and The Chiefs’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for 2020.

The record-breaking tight end has been named to six Pro Bowls and is a three-time first team All-Pro selection.

In addition to his on-the-field success and his tireless work in the community, Kelce has actively joined forces with leading companies and brands to create successful partnerships throughout his career.

“After learning about the trajectory of the industry and knowing my partners have significant knowledge and experience in the space, I thought Club Car Wash was a fantastic opportunity, and I’m excited to be onboard,” Kelce said.

“We are excited to work with Travis Kelce and his foundation, Eighty-Seven and Running,” said Rollie Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash. “We truly believe in their mission and look forward to the impact we can make together.”

Eighty-Seven and Running seeks to change the outcome of underserved youth in communities across the United States by creating access to opportunities, enrichment and advancement, according to the release.

Founded as Tiger Express Car Wash in 2006, the company rebranded to Club Car Wash in 2019.

Currently operating 36 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois and Iowa, Club Car Wash is one of the largest and fastest growing express car wash companies in the Central United States.

Club Car Wash has plans to scale rapidly into Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky through acquisitions and new developments.