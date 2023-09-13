 Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is new co-owner of Club Car Wash

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is new co-owner of Club Car Wash

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In addition to his on-the-field success, Kelce has actively joined forces with leading companies and brands to create successful partnerships throughout his career.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

 

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash has announced in a press release its newest partner in ownership, Travis Kelce.

Related Articles

Kelce is a Kansas City Chiefs’ Pro Bowl tight end and The Chiefs’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for 2020.

The record-breaking tight end has been named to six Pro Bowls and is a three-time first team All-Pro selection.

In addition to his on-the-field success and his tireless work in the community, Kelce has actively joined forces with leading companies and brands to create successful partnerships throughout his career.

“After learning about the trajectory of the industry and knowing my partners have significant knowledge and experience in the space, I thought Club Car Wash was a fantastic opportunity, and I’m excited to be onboard,” Kelce said.

“We are excited to work with Travis Kelce and his foundation, Eighty-Seven and Running,” said Rollie Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash. “We truly believe in their mission and look forward to the impact we can make together.”

Eighty-Seven and Running seeks to change the outcome of underserved youth in communities across the United States by creating access to opportunities, enrichment and advancement, according to the release.

Founded as Tiger Express Car Wash in 2006, the company rebranded to Club Car Wash in 2019.

Currently operating 36 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois and Iowa, Club Car Wash is one of the largest and fastest growing express car wash companies in the Central United States.

Club Car Wash has plans to scale rapidly into Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky through acquisitions and new developments.  

You May Also Like

Turbo Tint in OK City
Carwash News

CYBER Express Wash closes on new supercenter in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Customers can vacuum their vehicles, wash their mats and more from the comfort of the fully indoor heated facilities.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — CYBER Express Wash, a new car wash experience in partnership with Chugach Alaska Corporation, announced in a press release the company has secured an additional Anchorage location at Denali and Calais for a carwash supercenter, featuring indoor vacuum stations and full-service detailing.CYBER's new midtown property includes 35,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art indoor, climate-controlled design promising complete indoor wash and detail services year-round, according to the release.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Benny’s joins forces with LSU Athletics as proud partner

BATON ROUGE, La. — The company recently expanded its location near the LSU campus, and it will soon feature a B-Quik convenience store alongside its current carwash services.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash expands collegiate partnerships, NIL with LEARFIELD

PLANO, Texas — Season 2 of “Car Wash Convos” to feature 22 new student-athletes, continuing to connect universities, student-athletes and fans in ZIPS communities.

By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts ranks on 2023 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK — The Inc. 5000 class represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and more.

By PCD Staff
NSK presented with Motion’s Supplier of the Year award 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

ISTOBAL to attend 2023 NACS Show with latest rollover

ATLANTA — The company will showcase its high-end rollover that allows a flexible configuration for program customization, extra options and more efficient and connected technology.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Orlando hosts customer appreciation days

ORLANDO, Fla. — ZIPS offered $5 Premier Washes and free giveaways Aug. 23-27 at all Orlando locations.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash joins Take 5 Oil Change for fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 is offering prizes and special offers to those who participate in the fundraiser.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash Joins Take 5 Oil Change for 18th Annual Children’s Hospital Fundraiser
Focused Car Wash Solutions launches Wild Blue in Missouri

MARSHALL, Mo. — Wild Blue opened with two pay lanes, one teller lane and one auto-teller lane.

By PCD Staff