Soapy Joe’s opens 2 new express wash locations in San Diego 

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash announced in a press release the company is expanding its footprint with the opening of two new express carwash locations.

The company’s 22nd location is located at 8617 Cuyamaca St. in Santee, and its 23rd express wash is located at 4290 Main St. in Chula Vista.

On Jan. 25, 2024, the new Chula Vista location offered free carwashes for every customer from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Continuing the company’s longstanding commitment to the San Diego community, it also donated $1 for every wash to Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center, a historic 6.85-acre property in National City, California, serving as an interactive, indoor-outdoor classroom for children and adults from around San Diego County.

From the beginning, Soapy Joe’s Car Wash has been committed to supporting its San Diego community, from individuals to nonprofits and charities.

The company has donated over $2 million to date to local organizations, such as The San Diego Center for Children, the Emilio Nares Foundation, Helen Woodward Animal Center, STEP (Support the Enlisted Project), Rady’s Children’s Hospital and more.