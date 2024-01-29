 Soapy Joe’s opens 2 new express wash locations in San Diego

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Soapy Joe’s opens 2 new express wash locations in San Diego 

SAN DIEGO — The new locations mark the company’s 22nd and 23rd express washes.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash announced in a press release the company is expanding its footprint with the opening of two new express carwash locations.

Related Articles

The company’s 22nd location is located at 8617 Cuyamaca St. in Santee, and its 23rd express wash is located at 4290 Main St. in Chula Vista.  

On Jan. 25, 2024, the new Chula Vista location offered free carwashes for every customer from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Continuing the company’s longstanding commitment to the San Diego community, it also donated $1 for every wash to Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center, a historic 6.85-acre property in National City, California, serving as an interactive, indoor-outdoor classroom for children and adults from around San Diego County. 

From the beginning, Soapy Joe’s Car Wash has been committed to supporting its San Diego community, from individuals to nonprofits and charities.

The company has donated over $2 million to date to local organizations, such as The San Diego Center for Children, the Emilio Nares Foundation, Helen Woodward Animal Center, STEP (Support the Enlisted Project), Rady’s Children’s Hospital and more.   

You May Also Like

sonnys instructor of the year awards
Soapy Joe’s Car Wash Grand Slam Contest
OPW acquires Transchem
Carwash News

Gleam Car Wash opens second location, raises $5K for children’s hospital

AURORA, Colo. — Gleam celebrated by offering free carwashes and collecting donations for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Gleam Car Wash Logo

AURORA, Colo. — Gleam Car Wash has announced in a press release the opening of its second location, an express exterior coupled with a full detail shop, in Aurora, Colorado.

The wash is located just one mile east of one of the largest economic revenue generators in the state, the massive tri-hospital complex including The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the VA and Children’s Hospital Colorado, the release stated. 

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Georgia’s Abdur-Rahim leads ZIPS winter roster of Car Wash Convos

ATHENS, Ga. — In this first episode to be released in 2024, Abdur-Rahim shares insight into his off-the-court life.

By PCD Staff
In this first episode to be released in 2024, Abdur-Rahim is interviewed by Bulldog alumni DonA Traylor as he shares insight into his off-the-court life
WOW Carwash wins Best of Las Vegas for fifth year

LAS VEGAS — WOW Carwash also announced plans for expansion in the Las Vegas area, with
six new locations opening by the end of this year.

By PCD Staff
Summit Wash Holdings nearly doubles location count in 2023

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — In the last half of 2023, the team opened 17 locations including the most recent locations opened in December in Florida and Connecticut.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings opens first Minnesota site with Silverstar Car Wash

DALLAS — The site is the 24th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Ammori Equity Partners acquires 19 Zax carwash locations

DETROIT — AEP enters the carwash space with the acquisition and plans to continue building the Zax brand.

By PCD Staff
Zax Auto Wash logo
Express Wash Concepts to open 94th express wash location

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An additional location in Maumee on Dussel Drive is scheduled to open in early 2024.

By PCD Staff
Clean Express sign
Crew Carwash raises $15,000 for Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation

WAYZATA, Minn. — This is Crew’s largest grand-opening fundraiser amount raised and funds will benefit a foundation dedicated to supporting individuals battling breast cancer.

By PCD Staff
Crew Carwash raises $15,000 for Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation
Car Wash Advisory sells Village Car Wash

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Village Car Wash is a family owned and operated full-service carwash conveniently located in The Villages.

By PCD Staff