Soapy Joe’s Car Wash to offer free weddings at its ‘Tunnel of Love’

SAN DIEGO — According to www.pacificsandiego.com, Soapy Joe’s Car Wash Imperial Beach location is transforming on Valentine’s Day into a wedding venue and hosting a group wedding event.
Interested couples can sign up on the company’s website for an all-expenses-paid group wedding in its parking lot (which it has deemed the “Tunnel of Love”), the release continued.
The outdoor venue will feature a 50-foot aisle under the vacuum booms that will be turned into decorative arches with lights and flowers, the article noted.
Couples will walk along a blue and white runner to the sound of an acoustic guitar before reaching the 15-foot-wide balloon arch, the article stated.
The ring bearer will be the Soapy mascot, the article noted.
Friends and family are welcome to come, although seats will be first-come, first-served, but Soapy Joe’s will have witnesses on hand for those that do not bring any, the article added.
All expenses, including the venue, officiant and a 15-minute photo shoot after the ceremony, will be paid for by Soapy Joe’s, the article stated.
Anne Mauler, vice president of marketing for Soapy Joe’s, thought the budget-friendly option would draw San Diegans to the event, the article continued.
“This is a fun alternative for couples to make it official without the costs associated with traditional weddings or long waits at the county courthouse on Valentine’s Day,” Mauler said.
Furthermore, Soapy Joe’s will give every participating couple $500 worth of registry gifts, and free carwashes for the lives of their current cars, the article stated.
In addition, all the couples will be entered into a contest to win a luxury honeymoon: a five-day, four-night cruise to Mexico, the article added.
During a week-long voting period, people on social media will be able to choose their favorite love story, and the winner will be announced on Feb. 24th, the article noted.
All interested couples must be residents of California and have a valid marriage license ready to be signed at the ceremony, according to the article.
In the past, Soapy Joe’s has had other unique marketing campaigns, such as hosting a carwash karaoke competition, which you can watch on YouTube; its “Commit to Your Car” campaign; and its Guinness World Record for Largest Air Freshener, the article concluded.
