Soapy Joe’s Car Wash to offer free weddings at its ‘Tunnel of Love’

SAN DIEGO — According to www.pacificsandiego.com , Soapy Joe’s Car Wash Imperial Beach location is transforming on Valentine’s Day into a wedding venue and hosting a group wedding event.

Interested couples can sign up on the company’s website for an all-expenses-paid group wedding in its parking lot (which it has deemed the “Tunnel of Love”), the release continued.

The outdoor venue will feature a 50-foot aisle under the vacuum booms that will be turned into decorative arches with lights and flowers, the article noted.

Couples will walk along a blue and white runner to the sound of an acoustic guitar before reaching the 15-foot-wide balloon arch, the article stated.

The ring bearer will be the Soapy mascot, the article noted.

Friends and family are welcome to come, although seats will be first-come, first-served, but Soapy Joe’s will have witnesses on hand for those that do not bring any, the article added.

All expenses, including the venue, officiant and a 15-minute photo shoot after the ceremony, will be paid for by Soapy Joe’s, the article stated.

Anne Mauler, vice president of marketing for Soapy Joe’s, thought the budget-friendly option would draw San Diegans to the event, the article continued.

“This is a fun alternative for couples to make it official without the costs associated with traditional weddings or long waits at the county courthouse on Valentine’s Day,” Mauler said.