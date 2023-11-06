 Soapy Joe's announces inaugural Pets and Vets campaign

Soapy Joe’s announces inaugural Pets and Vets campaign

SAN DIEGO — The public can submit a photo of their pet or veteran online and Soapy Joe's will turn it into a custom air freshener free of charge.

By PCD Staff

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash announced in a recent press release its inaugural Pets and Vets Customize for a Cause campaign that will run through Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2023.

The public can submit a photo of their pet or veteran online at SoapyJoesCarWash.com/Pets-And-Vets and Soapy Joe’s will turn it into a custom air freshener free of charge.

For every photo submission, Soapy Joe’s will donate $1 to Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) and the Helen Woodward Animal Center (HWAC).   

“San Diego is home to many veterans and military service members, and we put a large emphasis of recruiting these individuals as they transition to civilian life. In fact, more than 25% of our field leadership team are veterans, making our commitment to supporting this group a top priority,” said Isaac Lee, Lieutenant Colonel USMC (Ret.) and SVP of operations at Soapy Joe’s. “We look forward to continuing to go that extra mile to make these community members feel valued (and squeaky clean) on this holiday and every day.”

On Veterans Day, Soapy Joe’s will also drop a limited-edition air freshener and offer one free Magic Joe carwash to active-duty service members, veterans and their spouses across all 21 of its San Diego County locations.

Pre-registration is encouraged here: https://soapyjoescarwash.com/veterans-day/.

Soapy Joe’s has partnered with STEP for the last five years to raise funds for junior active-duty enlisted service members and their families and was awarded the Terry McGee Leadership Award in 2022 for its ongoing dedication.

STEP provides emergency financial assistance and education to active-duty and recently discharged service members in need through numerous initiatives including financial freedom seminars, military family appreciation festivals and more.

Soapy Joe’s is also a longstanding partner of HWAC, highlighting the organization’s harder to place pets on air fresheners in an effort to drive donations and encourage more adoptions.

