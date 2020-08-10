Sonny’s Enterprises announces Genstar Capital partnership

Click Here to Read More

Genstar Capital, based in San Francisco, California, is a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial and software industries, added the press release.

According to the release, this new round of funding will allow Sonny’s to accelerate product development, manufacturing, marketing and to invest more resources into its existing suite of solutions.

“Our partnership with Genstar will help attract and retain the best talent in the industry, and help us to continue to develop innovative new products that simplify the operations of our customers’ carwash business,” said Sonny’s CEO Paul Fazio. “When I look back over the years, Sonny’s has worked with so many entrepreneurs to help them get their start in the carwash business and then grow from one site to multiple locations. My team and I remain committed to being the single source solution for carwash equipment, vacuums, chemicals, software, education and local support.”

Rob Rutledge, managing director of Genstar Capital, commented, “Sonny’s draws on over 40 years of industry leadership to drive deep relationships with over 6,000 active customers nationwide. They operate as true partners with their customers and invest in their growth, from expert guidance during site planning through construction and operations, forging a long-term relationship as they grow together. We are very excited to work with Paul Fazio and his team to grow the business both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”