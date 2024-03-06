 Spark Car Wash celebrates 5th location opening

Spark Car Wash celebrates 5th location opening

SUMMIT, N.J. — The milestone represents the first of many Spark Car Wash openings slated for 2024.

By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Published:

SUMMIT, N.J. — Spark Car Wash announced in a press release its fifth location in Ledgewood, New Jersey.

Located at 1425 US-46, this opening represents a milestone in Spark’s expansion, the release stated.

“We’re excited to announce the grand opening of our fifth location in New Jersey. Since our launch in 2018, Spark has been focused on elevating the carwash experience in the Northeast. This milestone represents the first of many Spark Car Wash openings slated for 2024, which have been years in the making,” says Kyle Van Decker, founder and CEO of Spark. “We are very fortunate to have incredible on-site teams and loyal customers who love our concept. Spark’s success and continued growth is thanks to them.”

To add a splash to the celebration, Spark is offering free carwashes from March 3-10 at the Ledgewood location for its grand opening.

During that time, Spark is partnering with nourish.NJ as part of Spark Neighborhood, the company’s community outreach initiative that celebrates the people at the heart of the towns in which it operates.

The organization will be highlighted throughout the week, inviting customers to make donations in support of its mission to create lasting solutions to the problems of hunger, homelessness and poverty.

Additionally, the location will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 19, featuring Roxbury Township Mayor Jaki Albrecht in attendance.

Soapy Joe's Signs with San Diego Padres as Official Car Wash Partner
ZIPS highlights Memphis Tigers’ Madison Griggs in Car Wash Convos
El Car Wash Recognized as One of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Southeast
Carwash News

ZIPS promotes Katie Murphree to CFO

PLANO, Texas — She will use her more than 30 years of extensive training as a CPA and financial leadership experience to oversee the ZIPS finance team.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
ZIPS promotes Katie Murphree to CFO

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release its newest executive leadership team member, Katie Murphree, as chief financial officer.

Murphree is being promoted from senior vice president of financial planning and analysis to CFO after nearly two years of dedicated work with the express carwash chain.

RJ Davis featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University of North Carolina Tar Heel point guard sheds light on his off the court life.

By Jennifer Clements
RJ Davis featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos
Unlimited Auto Wash has become Environmentally Certified Sustainable at all 7 locations

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The program, which allows companies to progressively improve at a pace that works for their needs, helps the organization define how it interacts internally, externally and with the environment.

By Rich DiPaolo
Another Opportunity to Grow and Connect – The 9th Women in Carwash™ Conference

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Attendees from nearly 40 companies gathered for tours, discussions and workshops that enriched their minds, hearts and spirits.

By Gretchen Matthews
The 9th Women in Carwash™ Conference
Gallop Brush Co. unveils new website

IMLAY CITY, Mich. — Site visitors can anticipate streamlined navigation and intuitive product discovery for seamless ordering as well as personalized accounts for effortless order management and tracking.

By Jennifer Clements
Gallop Brush Co. unveils new website

Autobell Car Wash fundraiser to assist American Red Cross disaster relief efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell will donate $1 from every Rain Repellent Special carwash sold Feb. 12-25.

By Rich DiPaolo
Autobell Car Wash sign
Summit Wash Holdings adds to marketing team

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Bert Kelly joins the team from National Carwash Solutions, where he was a senior marketing manager.

By Jennifer Clements
Summit Wash Holdings adds to marketing team
Orlando Magic, Waters Car Wash announce partnership

ORLANDO, Fla. — In addition to discounts and free washes, the partnership will feature brand integrations at home games including in-arena signage, in-arena hustle stats and in-game promotions.

By PCD Staff
Orlando Magic, Waters Car Wash announce partnership
Crew Carwash honored in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work awards

FISHERS, Ind. — The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor.

By PCD Staff
Crew Carwash honored in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work awards