Spark Car Wash celebrates 5th location opening

SUMMIT, N.J. — Spark Car Wash announced in a press release its fifth location in Ledgewood, New Jersey.

Located at 1425 US-46, this opening represents a milestone in Spark’s expansion, the release stated.

“We’re excited to announce the grand opening of our fifth location in New Jersey. Since our launch in 2018, Spark has been focused on elevating the carwash experience in the Northeast. This milestone represents the first of many Spark Car Wash openings slated for 2024, which have been years in the making,” says Kyle Van Decker, founder and CEO of Spark. “We are very fortunate to have incredible on-site teams and loyal customers who love our concept. Spark’s success and continued growth is thanks to them.”

To add a splash to the celebration, Spark is offering free carwashes from March 3-10 at the Ledgewood location for its grand opening.

During that time, Spark is partnering with nourish.NJ as part of Spark Neighborhood, the company’s community outreach initiative that celebrates the people at the heart of the towns in which it operates.

The organization will be highlighted throughout the week, inviting customers to make donations in support of its mission to create lasting solutions to the problems of hunger, homelessness and poverty.

Additionally, the location will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 19, featuring Roxbury Township Mayor Jaki Albrecht in attendance.