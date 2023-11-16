 Spark Car Wash raises $30 million to expand footprint across North-east

Spark Car Wash raises $30 million to expand footprint across Northeast

SUMMIT, N.J. — The investment enables Spark to further develop its expanding store base.

By PCD Staff

SUMMIT, N.J. — Spark Car Wash has raised $30 million of additional growth capital through a Series B round led by GoPoint Ventures, according to a press release.

The investment enables Spark to further develop its expanding store base by bringing modern, membership-driven carwashes to a region rich with growth potential, the release stated.

Spark currently has three operating washes, four in active construction, and total pipeline visibility on over 32 locations. 

“Spark is dedicated to making carwashing an energizing experience for everyone, from our loyal customers to our incredible team members. We achieve this through a constant commitment to quality, service, sustainability and local community building,” says Kyle Van Decker, Spark’s founder and CEO. “We are grateful for the support from both existing and new investors, and appreciate the shared passion for building Spark into a dominant leader in our markets.” 

The Series B funding round was led by current investor GoPoint Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on real assets, energy transition and climate tech, workflow solutions, and B2B software.

“Spark’s differentiated real estate strategy, large market opportunity and operational excellence make this an exciting opportunity,” says David Zusman, managing partner at GoPoint Ventures. “The carwash industry has been ripe for innovation, especially here in the Northeast, and Spark is well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity. We’re thrilled to partner with such a highly talented leadership team.”

Soapy Joe’s announces inaugural Pets and Vets campaign

SAN DIEGO — The public can submit a photo of their pet or veteran online and Soapy Joe’s will turn it into a custom air freshener free of charge.

By PCD Staff
Hanley Investment Group kicks off 13th year of Movember fundraising

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. — Hanley has raised over $300,000 for the global charity dedicated to changing the face of men’s health in the U.S. and around the world.

By PCD Staff
Rainforest Car Wash drives hope with charity food drive

CLEVELAND — The company encourages patrons to contribute four non-perishable food items for the fourth annual charity food drive.

By PCD Staff
Family legacy of service marches on in Idaho parade

BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash family has long lineage of service. The carwash also honors veterans with special offers.

By PCD Staff

