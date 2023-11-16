Spark Car Wash raises $30 million to expand footprint across North-east

SUMMIT, N.J. — Spark Car Wash has raised $30 million of additional growth capital through a Series B round led by GoPoint Ventures, according to a press release.

The investment enables Spark to further develop its expanding store base by bringing modern, membership-driven carwashes to a region rich with growth potential, the release stated.

Spark currently has three operating washes, four in active construction, and total pipeline visibility on over 32 locations.

“Spark is dedicated to making carwashing an energizing experience for everyone, from our loyal customers to our incredible team members. We achieve this through a constant commitment to quality, service, sustainability and local community building,” says Kyle Van Decker, Spark’s founder and CEO. “We are grateful for the support from both existing and new investors, and appreciate the shared passion for building Spark into a dominant leader in our markets.”

The Series B funding round was led by current investor GoPoint Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on real assets, energy transition and climate tech, workflow solutions, and B2B software.

“Spark’s differentiated real estate strategy, large market opportunity and operational excellence make this an exciting opportunity,” says David Zusman, managing partner at GoPoint Ventures. “The carwash industry has been ripe for innovation, especially here in the Northeast, and Spark is well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity. We’re thrilled to partner with such a highly talented leadership team.”