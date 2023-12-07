Splash opens 61st location

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash has announced in a press release the opening of the chain’s 61st carwash, an express site located in Derby, Connecticut.

This marks Splash’s 38th express wash and features a 130-foot tunnel outfitted with 19 self-service vacuums.

The project was overseen and completed by Glen Sheeley, Splash’s director of development and construction.

Splash continues construction on eight additional greenfield washes, two of which are expected to open by year end — one in Shelburne, Vermont, and the other in Randolph, Massachusetts.

During 2023, Splash will have opened seven new express washes, with another three existing sites having been completely refurbished and rebuilt.

The remaining six new developments are all located in New York with expected completion dates between late spring and mid-summer 2024.

Another five sites are in various stages of entitlement or permitting and should be under construction in the next three months.

“We are excited to see the growth at Splash continue. As we develop more sites within the Northeast region, we know we’re bringing more convenience and an unmatched customer experience to our subscription members, while simultaneously providing more opportunities for growth to our team members,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO and co-founder of Splash.

Splash currently employs over 1,200 employees and has been named Top Workplace for the past nine years.