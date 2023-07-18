Splash Car Wash opens new express wash

MILFORD, Conn — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, announced in a press release the opening of its 58th site, a new express wash also located in Milford.

The latest wash is equipped with a 130-foot conveyor tunnel, 18 free self-service vacuum stations and a free mat cleaning room.

The project was spearheaded by Glen Sheeley, director of development and construction at Splash, along with his father Wayne Sheeley.

“This is my favorite wash development to date given the number of unique features we added to the site. Our goal is always to find new and improved ways to better serve our customers. I’m most excited about the customer-focused features added to the tunnel, such as the ‘hot room,’ designed to better dry customer cars,” Sheeley said.

In other development news, Splash has two new Upstate New York washes nearing completion in Oswego and Leray; both projects are led by Dave Clements and Jeff Arnold who are also overseeing developments that are beginning construction next month, including sites in Henrietta, Clay, Fayetteville and Hamburg.

In addition, construction continues as planned in Randolph, Massachusetts, and Derby, Connecticut, with anticipated openings in early September.

Furthermore, new sites developments in Shelburne and Rutland, Vermont are expected to open mid-to-late fall.

The two Vermont washes are being developed under the oversight of Aaron Vincelette, one of Splash’s development partners.