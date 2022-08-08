 Splash Car Wash acquires Fast Lane Carwash & Oil Change
Carwash News

Splash Car Wash acquires Fast Lane Carwash & Oil Change

 

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash recently announced in a press release the acquisition of Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash located in Brewster, New York.

This marks Splash’s 36th wash in New York State and complements the chain’s current full-service wash also serving the Brewster market and surrounding areas.

“This is a nice addition to our portfolio,” commented Dan Petrelle, chief operating officer of Splash. “We plan to convert the site to an express wash with the addition of free self-service vacuums, pay gates and substantial equipment upgrades. Unlimited customers will be able to utilize both washes with their membership — express members will pay a small fee for unlimited access to the existing full-service site, while primary full-service members can use either facility free of additional charge. This mirrors Splash’s strategy in the White Plains market, which has worked very well, where the chain operates two full-service sites and one express wash providing a comprehensive offering covering all wash needs of the customer base.”

“It’s nice to welcome a longtime competitor into the fold. Dan and I actually consulted with the developer of Fast Lane back in 2001, and we’ve been competing with them since the acquisition of our existing Brewster location in 2007,” added Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash.  

Renovations are expected to be completed by Q4 2022.

In this article:,
