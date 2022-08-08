Splash Car Wash acquires Fast Lane Carwash & Oil Change

Click Here to Read More

This marks Splash’s 36th wash in New York State and complements the chain’s current full-service wash also serving the Brewster market and surrounding areas.

“This is a nice addition to our portfolio,” commented Dan Petrelle, chief operating officer of Splash. “We plan to convert the site to an express wash with the addition of free self-service vacuums, pay gates and substantial equipment upgrades. Unlimited customers will be able to utilize both washes with their membership — express members will pay a small fee for unlimited access to the existing full-service site, while primary full-service members can use either facility free of additional charge. This mirrors Splash’s strategy in the White Plains market, which has worked very well, where the chain operates two full-service sites and one express wash providing a comprehensive offering covering all wash needs of the customer base.”