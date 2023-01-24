Splash marks record year, positions for the future - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Splash has completed a record year in 2022 and is positioning for continued growth in 2023, the company said in a recent press release. In the year just completed, a record 300 employees served a record 95,388 oil change customers and 798,328 carwash customers at a record 18 facilities.

Wash tunnels were constructed, acquired, installed or remodeled at Splash stores in Conway, Cabot, Maumelle, Fort Smith and Russellville; oil change stores were constructed and opened at Maumelle, Cabot and Chenal; and construction of the new West Little Rock (Chenal Blvd.) carwash facility will open in January.

The West Little Rock site will be one of the largest carwash facilities in the nation.

Located on Chenal Blvd., in the previous Altitude Trampoline Park building, the facility is a 35,000-square-foot building and will include two carwash tunnels, two express interior cleaning conveyor belts, indoor vacuums, a high-speed charging station for electric vehicles, a state-of-the-art water reclamation system, energy-saving motors, license plate recognition technology, a kid-friendly and relaxing lobby with refreshments, and a 10-Minute Oil Change facility on-site.

Paul Stagg, president/CEO of the family-owned business headquartered in Little Rock, said over the past six years, the number of team members has nearly quadrupled from 80 to 300.

He anticipates an additional 100 team members to be hired in the coming months, bringing the total to nearly 400 jobs provided in communities across the state.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of the young people who work at Splash through employment and continuous training, and to provide state-of-the-art car care service at a reasonable price to our customers,” Stagg said.

“Our core values are at the heart of how we operate as a business,” he said. “We strive for excellence, passionately treat others with dignity and respect, look for opportunities to serve others, appreciate our customers and co-workers, smile and have fun, and conduct our business with honesty and integrity.”

Positioning for the Future

Splash has 15 locations scheduled for construction over the next two years, with a heavy focus on growth in the Northwest Arkansas market.

To better manage the existing and future business, Stagg has announced the formation of the Senior Leadership Team, which will oversee all aspects of Splash operations and growth.

Matt Stagg, chief growth officer, tracks, identifies and develops growth opportunities for new and existing facilities.

He formerly was chief financial officer.

Cameron Terrell, chief financial officer, oversees financial operations, processes and performance, including accounting, tax and corporate development functions.

He is the newest addition to the Splash team, recently joining after serving as the vice president of FP&A at Westrock Coffee during their transition into the public markets via SPAC.

Natalie (Stagg) Tschepikow, chief human resources officer, oversees payroll, benefits and compliance issues, and leads the HR team in recruitment, selection and retention efforts.

Danie Swanepoel, vice president for people and culture, oversees employee acquisition, team member development, the Emerging Leader program and protecting the company culture.

Jeff Turk, vice president for facilities, oversees the development and project execution for new sites, while also overseeing any improvements and ongoing service for our existing locations.

Griffin Kuhn, vice president for operations, leads and develops the management teams, overseeing the profitability, service and overall success of all Splash locations.

Justin Young, vice president for marketing, oversees sales performance, branding, marketing strategies, content creation, public relations, advertising efforts and customer care.

Garrett Hartman, director of new store openings, oversees the operational execution of each of the new locations, coordinating the training efforts and alignment for all departments to ensure a successful opening.

Stagg said that each member of the senior team brings a unique perspective and skill set to the leadership of Splash and each one is essential for the company to continue developing the team and to continue serving customers. “Ultimately, the future of Splash depends on all 300 employees who comprise the Splash family,” he said.

To learn more about Splash, visit cleancarfast.com.