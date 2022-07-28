 Spotless Brands expands in Oklahoma
Carwash News

Spotless Brands expands in Oklahoma

 

on

BALTIMORE — Spotless Brands, a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, announced the addition of three new carwash locations in the Oklahoma market, a press release stated.

These acquisitions expand Spotless’ presence in Moore, Chickasha and Duncan, Oklahoma.

Spotless Brands will operate these locations under the Okie Express brand, which will operate 16 locations in the Oklahoma market, making them the largest carwash tunnel provider in the Oklahoma City region, according to the press release. 

The new locations are as follows:

  • Shine Time Chickasha — 523 W Grand Ave., Chickasha, Oklahoma
  • Shine Time Duncan — 2305 US – 81, Duncan, Oklahoma
  • Shine Time Moore — 13600 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

As the Spotless team scales, and innovates, it will be investing capital into these new locations to significantly enhance and upgrade the current equipment and bring to the table a premium approach to customer quality and experience.  

“We are excited to continually improve our coverage and quality wash options for our customers in and around Oklahoma City. These additions to the Okie Express team help accelerate our growth path to 30 locations in Oklahoma by the end of 2022” says Christian Seem, Spotless Brands COO.

Spotless Brands plans to scale to over 170 locations by the end of 2022. 

