Spotless Brands expands in Oklahoma

BALTIMORE — Spotless Brands, a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, announced the addition of three new carwash locations in the Oklahoma market, a press release stated.

These acquisitions expand Spotless’ presence in Moore, Chickasha and Duncan, Oklahoma.

Spotless Brands will operate these locations under the Okie Express brand, which will operate 16 locations in the Oklahoma market, making them the largest carwash tunnel provider in the Oklahoma City region, according to the press release.

The new locations are as follows:

Shine Time Chickasha — 523 W Grand Ave., Chickasha, Oklahoma

Shine Time Duncan — 2305 US – 81, Duncan, Oklahoma

Shine Time Moore — 13600 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

As the Spotless team scales, and innovates, it will be investing capital into these new locations to significantly enhance and upgrade the current equipment and bring to the table a premium approach to customer quality and experience.