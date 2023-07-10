 Take 5 Car Wash grand opens over 50 new and refreshed locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to three new sites, the retailer also opened updated and rebranded sites in Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and Michigan.

By PCD Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash announced in a press release the grand openings of three brand new sites in Tampa, Florida; Marrero, Louisiana; and New Albany, Indiana.

The retailer also opened 53 updated and rebranded sites across Central and Eastern Texas, the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area, Indiana, and Michigan. 

The newly constructed and refreshed car washes showcase Take 5 Car Wash’s commitment to a quality and convenient carwash experience.

Each site features the retailer’s signature Pro5 five-step process, utilizing Armor All Professional wash and wax formulas; notably, the proprietary Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection, exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash, ensures a thorough and long-lasting shine, according to the company. 

In addition to the express carwash, all customers have access to Take 5 Car Wash’s free Pro5 Detail Center.

The detail center is equipped with high-power vacuums, Pro5 Armor All Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels to help customers achieve a pristine and polished vehicle interior.

The grand openings of all locations started on July 7.

