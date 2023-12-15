 Tennessee’s Squirrel White featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

Tennessee’s Squirrel White featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — White rides shotgun and shares his pregame playlist, how he got his nick-name and more as they experience a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash revealed its latest Car Wash Convos episode featuring Squirrel White, Sophomore Wide Receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers on YouTube.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash revealed its latest Car Wash Convos episode featuring Squirrel White, Sophomore Wide Receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers on YouTube.

White is interviewed by former Tennessee student-athlete Kenzie Couch who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS’ host of the popular series, the company announced in a press release.

White rides shotgun and shares his pregame playlist, how he got his nickname and more as they experience a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of this unique approach to NIL with ZIPS and to have an opportunity to share a side of my personality that fans typically wouldn’t see,” said White.

White enrolled at Tennessee in January 2022 and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

He has played in 24 games with 14 starts.

He is known for being an explosive playmaker and is one of the fastest wide receivers and return specialists in college football.

“Squirrel’s drive for success on and off the field make him a great partner for our brand,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “As part of the release of his episode and for much of Season 2, we’re extending some of the benefits of our partnerships with student-athletes to our customers by offering opportunities to win signed merchandise from all of our 2023-24 Tennessee student-athletes,” she added.

The ZIPS Fansgiving Sweepstakes just launched across many of its school sponsorship markets.

ZIPS is selecting winners to receive a Squirrel White signed yearbook, basketball tickets to four upcoming Tennessee Men’s Basketball games and ZIPS gift cards; 20 winners will be selected in all.

Fans can register to win ZIPS Fansgiving prizes now.

Vol fans win big every week through ZIPS’ University of Tennessee sponsorship with their Volunteers $10 Tuesday offer at participating ZIPS locations.

Customers are encouraged to use wash code 2023 every Tuesday for a $10 Pro Wash at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in Tennessee.

ZIPS 22 student-athlete roster for the 2023-24 season was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities’ athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views. ZIPS will release two additional episodes this year featuring University of Tennessee student-athletes.

