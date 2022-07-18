Super Star Car Wash enters Texas with 6 new Dallas locations

PHOENIX — Super Star Car Wash is making its entryway into the Dallas, Texas, market with the recent acquisition and closing of five Quick N Clean express carwash locations, with another opening later this year, a press release announced.

The acquisition marks the first Texas locations for the Phoenix-based carwash chain.

The new locations will span the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and provide residents with a new, convenient place to wash their vehicles.

Super Star’s new locations can be found at:

1604 West Hebron Pkwy., Carrollton, TX 75010

2509 Midway Rd., Carrollton, TX 75006

2700 South Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76015

5525 Denton Hwy., Haltom City, TX 76148

6559 East NW Hwy., Dallas, TX 75231

The new locations are set to provide customers with an express carwash service in a convenient, automated conveyor tunnel, delivering a quick and efficient carwash experience for on-the-go drivers.