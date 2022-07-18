Super Star Car Wash enters Texas with 6 new Dallas locations

PHOENIX — Super Star Car Wash is making its entryway into the Dallas, Texas, market with the recent acquisition and closing of five Quick N Clean express carwash locations, with another opening later this year, a press release announced.
The acquisition marks the first Texas locations for the Phoenix-based carwash chain.
The new locations will span the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and provide residents with a new, convenient place to wash their vehicles.
Super Star’s new locations can be found at:
- 1604 West Hebron Pkwy., Carrollton, TX 75010
- 2509 Midway Rd., Carrollton, TX 75006
- 2700 South Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76015
- 5525 Denton Hwy., Haltom City, TX 76148
- 6559 East NW Hwy., Dallas, TX 75231
The new locations are set to provide customers with an express carwash service in a convenient, automated conveyor tunnel, delivering a quick and efficient carwash experience for on-the-go drivers.
Amenities to be offered will include microfiber towels and high-pressure air hoses for vacuuming at every stall.
Super Star Car Wash has plans to be more than just a carwash for the Dallas community.
The company is actively involved in the areas it serves, giving back to charitable causes and organizations throughout Arizona and California and plans to do the same in Texas.
Super Star Car Wash believes the growing Texas market is a great fit for its business model, as subscription-based carwash programs are becoming increasing popular.
“We are thrilled to begin serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” said Jonathan Kierman, executive vice president of Super Star Car Wash. “This move into Texas is an exciting venture for us, and we look forward to providing new customers a great carwash experience and getting actively involved with nonprofits, fundraising and local sports team sponsorships here.”
Super Star has seen major growth over the past few months with multiple new locations opening throughout the Phoenix metro area and recent acquisitions in San Diego and Los Angeles neighborhoods.
Super Star Car Wash is headquartered in Phoenix, with locations spanning across the Southwest and West Coast in Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas.
Services offered include single washes and unlimited monthly plans for express services, while full-serve locations offer full-serve washes and detailing, with select locations offering fluid changes and quick lube services as well.