Super Star Car Wash expands San Diego footprint

PHOENIX — Super Star Car Wash recently announced in a press release the opening of its newest express wash location in Oceanside, California.

Click Here to Read More

The latest addition for the express carwash brand is located at 3336 Mission Ave.

The location will provide express carwash services in a convenient, automated conveyor tunnel, which will serve customers with an efficient carwash experience.

Amenities offered will include free microfiber towels and vacuums.

This new location brings Super Star to 39 locations overall, with 10 of those in California.

More washes are under construction as the business continues to expand in Arizona, California and Colorado.

“We’re grateful for our continued growth and expansion in the San Diego market, with this additional location bringing us to two in Oceanside. With yet another Super Star location within the community, our customers will have even more convenience and added benefits,” said Executive Vice President Jonathan Kierman.