 Super Star Car Wash expands San Diego footprint
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Super Star Car Wash expands San Diego footprint

on

Splash Car Wash recognized as top workplace

on

Simple Wash Solutions announces deal with Smitty's Car Wash

on

Market Focus: Mint Eco Car Wash offers free washes for police vehicles
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology Video
play

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

Customers can hit the jackpot at this full-serve in Southern New Jersey.

Wash of the Week: Splash Car Wash

This wash found success by building a strong community.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Leadership from a carwash consulting and training company give their insights on reaching membership goals.

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

A quick overview of The Car Wash Show™ and guide to visiting Nashville.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Super Star Car Wash expands San Diego footprint

 

on

PHOENIX — Super Star Car Wash recently announced in a press release the opening of its newest express wash location in Oceanside, California.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The latest addition for the express carwash brand is located at 3336 Mission Ave.

The location will provide express carwash services in a convenient, automated conveyor tunnel, which will serve customers with an efficient carwash experience.

Amenities offered will include free microfiber towels and vacuums.

This new location brings Super Star to 39 locations overall, with 10 of those in California.

More washes are under construction as the business continues to expand in Arizona, California and Colorado.

“We’re grateful for our continued growth and expansion in the San Diego market, with this additional location bringing us to two in Oceanside. With yet another Super Star location within the community, our customers will have even more convenience and added benefits,” said Executive Vice President Jonathan Kierman.

Advertisement

Super Star Car Wash is headquartered in Phoenix.

Locations span across the Southwest and West Coast in Arizona and California, with locations under construction for an expansion into Colorado.

Services offered include single washes and unlimited monthly plans for express services, while full service locations offer full-serve washes and detailing.

Select locations offer fluid changes and quick lube services as well.

The company is actively involved in the communities it serves, giving back to charitable causes and organizations such as Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Rady Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash continues growth momentum with investment from Atlantic Street Capital

Carwash News: Woodie’s Wash Shack acquires three NASCAR Car Washes

Carwash News: True Blue Car Wash reaches 69 locations

Carwash News: Market Focus: Tommy’s Car Wash Systems launches subscription-based maintenance program￼

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing