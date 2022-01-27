 Super Star Car Wash opens 36th location
Carwash News

Super Star Car Wash opens 36th location

 

on

PHOENIX — Super Star Car Wash opened its newest location at 2925 Main St. in Chula Vista, California, on Jan. 20, according to a press release.

 The location provides express carwash services in a state-of-the-art automated conveyor tunnel. Amenities offered include free microfiber towels and vacuums.

This location marks Super Star’s 36th overall and the eighth in California.

More washes are under construction in both Arizona and California.

“As Super Star grows, we hope to become the go-to carwash company for Californians to give their cars the star treatment. This latest location in Chula Vista is part of that plan to increase our involvement in the California market,” said Executive Vice President Jonathan Kierman.

The company is heavily involved in the communities it serves, giving back to charitable causes and organizations such as Rady Children’s Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Pushing to the forefront of technology is also a point of emphasis for the company.

Super Star implements forward-thinking strategies such as selling unlimited wash plans online and using license plate recognition cameras for wash plan members, eliminating the traditional need for windshield barcode stickers.

Super Star Car Wash is headquartered in Phoenix but locations span across the Southwest and West Coast in Arizona and California, with expansion to Colorado planned later in 2022.

In this article:,
