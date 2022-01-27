Super Star Car Wash opens 36th location

PHOENIX — Super Star Car Wash opened its newest location at 2925 Main St. in Chula Vista, California, on Jan. 20, according to a press release.

The location provides express carwash services in a state-of-the-art automated conveyor tunnel. Amenities offered include free microfiber towels and vacuums.

This location marks Super Star’s 36th overall and the eighth in California.

More washes are under construction in both Arizona and California.

“As Super Star grows, we hope to become the go-to carwash company for Californians to give their cars the star treatment. This latest location in Chula Vista is part of that plan to increase our involvement in the California market,” said Executive Vice President Jonathan Kierman.

The company is heavily involved in the communities it serves, giving back to charitable causes and organizations such as Rady Children’s Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.