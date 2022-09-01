Take 5 Car Wash kicks off inaugural national Rally

DALLAS — Take 5 Car Wash® of Driven Brands commenced its first national Rally on Monday, Aug. 29, with its North American site managers, field leaders, corporate team and vendor partners in Dallas, Texas, according to a press release.

More than 500 industry leaders gathered at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel to participate in the Rally, running Aug. 29-31, where Take 5 Car Wash debuted both its proprietary Pro5™ wash concept and new Take 5 Unlimited membership program complete with a full tunnel display. The inaugural Take 5 Car Wash Rally is the first of a planned annual event for Take 5 Car Wash employees and industry partners to network and engage in discussion on the future of the brand and the express carwash industry. With site managers from across the country all in one place, leaders shared many anecdotes from Take 5 Car Wash’s “Prep to President” model that encourages career development for front-line employees, aligning with the company’s industry-leading growth trajectory.

“We are here to get excited about the future of this brand, to build new and lasting relationships, to better one another, and to celebrate,” said Take 5 Car Wash President John Teddy. “Front-line associates and field leaders are the heart and soul of our business. Events like this where we can connect and collaborate in person will push our brand to even greater heights.” Texas is an ideal location for the inaugural event given its leading number of locations for the chain, with 55 express carwashes statewide. Take 5 Car Wash currently operates more than 350 express carwash sites in the U.S., with over 100 under the Take 5 banner and plans for continued brand conversion through 2023.

Following extensive research and testing at its Nashville, Tennessee, sites, Take 5 Car Wash collaborated with vendor partner NCS to unveil its new Pro5™ wash concept, which will be rolled out nationwide through ongoing greenfield growth and site conversions. The exclusive Pro5 concept is a proprietary five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All® Professional formulas, and offers an enhanced on-site customer experience. The new concept introduces wash improvements, including a Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash and a Tire Shine formula, all powered by Armor All® Professional. Through the brand and operational conversion process, all Take 5 Car Wash sites will also offer complimentary Pro5 Detail Centers, which have high-power vacuums, Pro5 Armor All Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels, available to all customers at no additional cost.

