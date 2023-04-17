 Take 5 Car Wash opens new location in South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — New site to offer free Pro5 Plus washes and discounted Take 5 Unlimited memberships in celebration of grand opening.

By PCD Staff

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Take 5 Car Wash® announced in a press release the opening of its newest location in West Columbia, South Carolina.

The new site, located at 2812 Augusta Road, opened for business on April 14, 2023.

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Car Wash is offering free Pro5 Plus washes to all customers through April 23, 2023.

Additionally, customers who sign up for Take 5 Unlimited between April 14 and May 14, 2023, will receive the first month of membership for only $0.99.

Frank’s Car Wash customers in the West Columbia area can now enjoy even more value with the opening of the new Take 5 Car Wash location.

Owned by the same company that operates Frank’s Car Washes, the new location offers customers the convenience of cross-wash capabilities.

Take 5 Unlimited members can use their membership at any Frank’s Car Wash location in the area, providing increased convenience and value.

As with all Take 5 Car Wash locations, the new West Columbia site features a proprietary Pro5 five-step process for a professional clean. Powered by Armor All Professional® wash and wax formulas, including a Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash, customers can expect a thorough clean for their vehicle.

Customers also have access to Take 5 Car Wash’s free Pro5 Detail Center, with high-power vacuums, Pro5 Armor All Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels.

The grand opening of Take 5 Car Wash in West Columbia, South Carolina, is a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its footprint nationwide, the release stated.

