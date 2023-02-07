Take 5 Car Wash opens new site in Ocala - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

OCALA, FL — Take 5 Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening of its newest site in Ocala, FL.

The freshly constructed carwash is a co-developed site alongside Take 5 Oil Change, where customers can get a quick oil change from the comfort of their car, then take their car through a carwash and to a complimentary detail station, all at one location.

This latest grand opening comes shortly after parent company Driven Brands announced the grand opening of its 10th Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash co-developed site earlier in the week.

As with all Take 5 Car Wash’s new and refreshed sites, its newest location is equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas, including a Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash.

Customers also have access to Take 5 Car Wash’s complimentary Pro5 Detail Center, with high-power vacuums, Pro5 Amor All Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels.

In celebration of its grand opening, the new wash located at 8572 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala, FL 34472 will offer free carwashes Feb. 3-12.

Customers will also have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Take 5 Car Wash locations.

New members will be offered a discounted rate of $0.99 for the first month if purchased by Feb. 12, or $9.99 per month for the first three months if purchased between Feb. 13 and May 3.

For more information about Take 5 Car Wash, visit https://www.take5carwash.com/.