Take 5 Car Wash opens 5 new sites - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash® announced in a press release the grand openings of five of its newest sites starting Friday, March 3, in Denham Springs, Louisiana; Monticello, Arkansas; Brownsville, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; and Southport, North Carolina.

In celebration of the grand openings, all five sites will offer free carwashes March 3-12.

Customers will also have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Take 5 Car Wash’s nearly 400 locations.

New members will be offered a discounted rate of $0.99 for the first month if purchased by March 12, or $9.99 per month for the first three months if purchased between March 13 and May 31.

As with all Take 5 Car Wash’s new and refreshed sites, its freshly constructed locations are equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas, including a Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash, the release said.

Customers also have access to Take 5 Car Wash’s complimentary Pro5 Detail Center, with high-power vacuums, Pro5 Amor All Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner and microfiber towels.

The new sites in Monticello and Southport were co-developed alongside Take 5 Oil Change stores, so customers can get a quick oil change from the comfort of their car, then take their car through a carwash and to a complimentary detail station, all at one location.

New sites celebrating grand openings are open for business starting March 3, at the following locations:

111 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70726

704 Chapman Dr., Monticello, AR 71655

1260 Ruben M Torres Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78521

5208 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY 40216

5187 Eason St., Southport, NC 28461

For more information, visit: www.take5.com/car-wash.