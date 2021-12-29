The Wash Tub to host two-day Blood Drive

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — To help alleviate ongoing blood shortages, The Wash Tub will be hosting a two-day Blood Drive in partnership with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, according to a press release.

The drive will be held on Dec. 29-30.

Why donate blood?

The gift of blood makes a difference in the lives of cancer and transplant patients, trauma victims, newborns and moms, COVID-19 patients and others in hospitals and clinics in your community.

Give hope to South Texas and donate.

These events will provide a convenient opportunity for The Wash Tub customers and the community to donate blood.

The Wash Tub, along with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, will provide all donors:

Free Wash Tub carwash voucher

Medium 2-topping Marco’s Pizza

$500 Visa gift card drawing

$60 Visa gift card drawing

$10 value in Donor Rewards that can be used for eGift cards for 100s of stores or Donor Store merchandise.

All donations are by appointment only.