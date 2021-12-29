The Wash Tub to host two-day Blood Drive

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — To help alleviate ongoing blood shortages, The Wash Tub will be hosting a two-day Blood Drive in partnership with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, according to a press release.
The drive will be held on Dec. 29-30.
Why donate blood?
The gift of blood makes a difference in the lives of cancer and transplant patients, trauma victims, newborns and moms, COVID-19 patients and others in hospitals and clinics in your community.
Give hope to South Texas and donate.
These events will provide a convenient opportunity for The Wash Tub customers and the community to donate blood.
The Wash Tub, along with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, will provide all donors:
- Free Wash Tub carwash voucher
- Medium 2-topping Marco’s Pizza
- $500 Visa gift card drawing
- $60 Visa gift card drawing
- $10 value in Donor Rewards that can be used for eGift cards for 100s of stores or Donor Store merchandise.
All donations are by appointment only.
The Wash Tub’s full-service carwash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out.
This wash has a retail value of $20.
Participants continued health and safety is the company’s top priority, which is why they are taking the following measures and protocols: donations are by appointment only, staff and donors are encouraged to wear masks and adequate social distancing is followed at check-in, waiting areas and donor beds.
On the day of your donation, fill out your health questionnaire online before your appointment by clicking here.
For those who have made an appointment, if you need to reschedule, please call STBTC at 210-731-5590 to allow for someone else to take the appointment time.
Donors may register online to donate at any of the 10 locations below. If you do not see any available time slots for your location, please call 210-731-5590 to be scheduled.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
- Culebra, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Register Here
- Blanco Rd, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Register Here
- Schertz, 1 p.m. – 6pm: Register Here
- Helotes, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Register Here
Thursday, Dec. 30
- Leon Springs, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Register Here
- SE Military, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Register Here
- Potranco, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Register Here
- Sunset, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Register Here
- New Braunfels Hwy 46, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Register Here
- Kerrville, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Register Here