The Wash Tub offering free carwashes to veterans, active and retired military | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

The Wash Tub offering free carwashes to veterans, active and retired military

Carwash News

The Wash Tub offering free carwashes to veterans, active and retired military

 

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Wash Tub would like to honor those we remember, those serving and those who have served by offering a free full service carwash to all veterans, active and retired military during Memorial Day weekend from May 29-31, according to a company press release.

The Wash Tub’s full service carwash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe down of dash and console, and all windows cleaned inside and out.

The retail value of this service is $20, stated the press release.

For more information, please visit www.washtub.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/thewashtub, Instagram at @thewashtub and Twitter at @washtub.

