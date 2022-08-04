The Wash Tub to offer free washes to educators

SAN ANTONIO — The Wash Tub will be showing appreciation for its local teachers, faculty and staff by offering them free “Premier Shine” carwashes, according to a press release.

The offer is valid at all 25 Wash Tub locations from August 4-7, 2022.

Visitors to the washes must show employee ID to redeem this offer.

The Wash Tub’s “Premier Shine” carwash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe down of dash and console, cleaning of windows inside and out, air freshener and tire shine.

It has a retail value of $26.