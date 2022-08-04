 The Wash Tub to offer free washes to educators
The Wash Tub to offer free washes to educators

ZIPS expands in Virginia, North Carolina

Submissions open for the 2022 Top 50 list

WOW Carwash opens newest locations in Las Vegas Valley
Carwash News

The Wash Tub to offer free washes to educators

 

SAN ANTONIO — The Wash Tub will be showing appreciation for its local teachers, faculty and staff by offering them free “Premier Shine” carwashes, according to a press release.

The offer is valid at all 25 Wash Tub locations from August 4-7, 2022.

Visitors to the washes must show employee ID to redeem this offer.

The Wash Tub’s “Premier Shine” carwash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe down of dash and console, cleaning of windows inside and out, air freshener and tire shine.

It has a retail value of $26.

In this article:
