SAN ANTONIO — The Wash Tub announced in a press release the company would like to show appreciation for local teachers, faculty and staff by offering them free “Gleam Wash” carwashes.

The offer is valid at all 25 Wash Tub locations August 3-6, 2023.

Must show employee ID to redeem.

The Wash Tub’s “Gleam Wash” Car Wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, Gleam Wax, complete wipe down of dash and console, and all windows cleaned inside and out.

Retail value of $27.