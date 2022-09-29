New Tidal Wave Auto Spa sites in South Carolina, North Dakota

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa announced the opening of two express carwash locations on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to company press releases.
One location in Pickens, South Carolina, opened at 2641 Gentry Memorial Hwy.
The second new wash in Grand Forks, North Dakota, is located at 1750 S. Columbia Rd.
Both grand openings are being celebrated with free washes for the respective communities through Sunday, Oct. 2.
New Tidal Wave customers can also buy the first month of any unlimited plan at the new locations for just $9.99 through November.
About the South Carolina location, Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock said, “We have been operating in South Carolina since 2014. Pickens is our 11th location in the state and we are excited to continue growing our footprint in the coming months. For the past nine years, we’ve been committed to bringing clean car happiness to our customers in South Carolina, and we are excited to continue that commitment at our new Pickens location.”
Blackstock then discussed the Grand Forks, North Dakota, opening, saying, “This is our third location in North Dakota. We’re excited to bring the convenience of our industry-leading conveyor carwash to the folks in Grand Forks. At Tidal Wave, we are committed to providing clean car happiness to our customers year-round — which is why each of our North Dakota locations is uniquely built to serve our customers during the cold winter temperatures ahead. Washing your car in the winter can present unique challenges and we want to help take that stress off our customers.”