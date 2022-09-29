New Tidal Wave Auto Spa sites in South Carolina, North Dakota

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa announced the opening of two express carwash locations on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to company press releases.

One location in Pickens, South Carolina, opened at 2641 Gentry Memorial Hwy.

The second new wash in Grand Forks, North Dakota, is located at 1750 S. Columbia Rd.

Both grand openings are being celebrated with free washes for the respective communities through Sunday, Oct. 2.

New Tidal Wave customers can also buy the first month of any unlimited plan at the new locations for just $9.99 through November.

About the South Carolina location, Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock said, “We have been operating in South Carolina since 2014. Pickens is our 11th location in the state and we are excited to continue growing our footprint in the coming months. For the past nine years, we’ve been committed to bringing clean car happiness to our customers in South Carolina, and we are excited to continue that commitment at our new Pickens location.”