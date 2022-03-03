Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens three new sites

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened three new locations on March 2, according to a press release.

This new development brings Tidal Wave’s total footprint to 95 locations with another 25 currently under construction.

The new locations, in Gainesville, Georgia, Omaha, Nebraska, and Pensacola, Florida, bring the Tidal Wave experience to even more customers and club members.

Scott Blackstock, CEO of Tidal Wave, comments, “What an incredible accomplishment to open three locations in one day. We are excited to continue this wave of growth and bring an amazing carwash experience to these communities.”

These three washes represent new employment opportunities, where team members can build a career path to site leadership while serving customers with excellence.