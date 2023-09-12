 Tint World opens third New Jersey location

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tint World continues to expand on the East Coast with its third location in New Jersey opened by a military veteran.

By PCD Staff

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tint World Automotive Styling Centers is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the opening of a new location in Maple Shade, according to a company press release.

Owned by Maurice and Davante Hooks, Tint World Maple Shade provides drivers and automotive enthusiasts throughout Burlington County with automotive aftermarket accessories and services, including window-tint solutions, custom wheels and tires, nano ceramic coatings automotive paint protection film, audio and video upgrades, detailing and more, the company said.

A Central Jersey native, Maurice Hooks is a military veteran who recognized a desire to go into business for himself after his service ended in 2015.

After researching various franchise options online, he decided that Tint World stood out due to its culture and the services and products provided, the company said.

“I grew up in a large family that loves cars,” Maurice Hooks said. “I also knew that I wanted to operate my own business, but I wasn’t sold on anything until I found Tint World. Now, I get to combine a lifelong passion with running a business in Maple Shade. There’s something for everyone here, from everyday commuters to automotive enthusiasts, and we’re proud to bring the extensive Tint World catalog to Burlington County.”

“Maurice is exactly the kind of franchise owner we look for when growing our Tint World family,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “He’s passionate about automobiles, and he brings a strong work ethic and desire to succeed. As a veteran, Maurice also understands the value of relying on proven processes that work and recognizes the world-class system we’ve created at Tint World. We’re confident that Maple Shade and the surrounding areas will be in excellent hands with Maurice and his team.”

