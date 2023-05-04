 Tommy’s Express and Tommy Car Wash Systems awarded ‘Best and Brightest’ - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Tommy’s Express and Tommy Car Wash Systems awarded ‘Best and Brightest’

HOLLAND, Mich. — Award winners are selected based on employee engagement, workplace culture, employee benefits and more.

By PCD Staff

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Tommy Car Wash Systems announced in a press release they’ve been named one of West Michigan’s “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” for the second consecutive year.

The honor recognizes Tommy’s for its commitment to fostering a positive work environment and supporting its employees’ personal and professional growth.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work for Awards is presented by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), and winners are selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of various factors, including employee engagement, workplace culture and employee benefits.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of West Michigan’s best and brightest companies to work for, for the second year in a row,” said CEO Alex Lemmen. “This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team members, who are the driving force behind our success. We are committed to providing our employees with a positive and supportive work environment that allows them to thrive both personally and professionally.”

Tommy’s Express and Tommy Car Wash Systems offer a wide range of employee benefits, including competitive salaries, comprehensive health and wellness programs, and ongoing opportunities for professional development, the release stated.

The company also fosters a culture of collaboration and teamwork, encouraging employees to work together to achieve common goals.

“We believe that happy and engaged employees are the key to our success as a company,” said Lemmen. “We are committed to investing in our employees’ well-being and creating a culture that fosters growth, collaboration and innovation.”

