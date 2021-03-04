Tommy’s Express Car Wash set to bring 3 new locations to Florida | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

HOLLAND Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash has announced it will be bringing three locations to Cape Coral and Punta Gorda, Florida, according to a press release.

This expansion will bring the western coast of Florida to 18 total sites, with nine of those sites already operational.

The company’s signature 130-foot wash tunnels are designed to be striking, with corner towers, a rounded transparent roof, prominent branding and full-height windows running down the length of the wash tunnel.

Future Tommy’s customers throughout the Cape Coral and Punta Gorda area should expect short waits even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel, an excellent product menu, and free floor mat washers and vacuum stations on-site.

TOMMYCLUB wash memberships will be available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to be automatically admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system.

Tommy’s Express Unlimited Club Members can wash at any Tommy’s Express location in West Florida or nationwide for one low monthly price.

According to Tommy’s Express Car Wash company President and Chief Innovation Officer Ryan Essenburg, “Tommy’s Express represents the best the carwash industry has to offer, from our commitment to guest experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest carwash result possible. We work hard to give our guests an unforgettable carwash experience, and because of that, we seek out only the best properties to showcase our ground-breaking building designs. If you’re ready to see what the best carwash in the world looks and feels like, Tommy’s Express is for you!”