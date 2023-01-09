Tommy’s Express Car Wash named No. 1 Smartest-Growing Franchise - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash closed out 2022 by being awarded the No. 1 Smartest-Growing Franchise by Franchise Times, on its Fast & Serious list, according to a company press release.

Moving up to the No. 1 spot, after debuting at No. 2, the brand has its foot on the gas to open 60-120 carwashes per year, according to a press release.

System sales grew 881% from 2019 to 2022, noted the release.

“It’s not a get-rich-quick scheme. It’s not a financial engineering scheme,” President and COO Ryan Essenburg said. “A multi-generational legacy is what we’re trying to create, for franchise partners, employees and the community.”

In 2022, the brand opened 48 locations.

These locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 137, with more than 450 future sites currently in development in the U.S. and abroad.

Built on a legacy of cutting-edge design and operations, Tommy’s Express leads the way in equipment, facilities and operations.

Their facilities use the most modern equipment, providing faster, safer and more sophisticated carwashing.

The machinery automatically adjusts to every vehicle’s size and shape to ensure that every surface is clean.

The dual-belt conveyor makes it easy to enter and leave the wash with the ability to wash aftermarket tires and duallies.

Smiling faces, an easy loading conveyor belt, and a wide-open wash tunnel create an enjoyable and non-claustrophobic wash experience.

Low energy use and reclaimed water make it good for the planet as well.

Tommy’s Express’ wash process has been developed over 50 years and uses proprietary equipment and detergents designed to keep cars looking fresh, stated the press release.

Customers should expect quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel, and an excellent menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site. The TOMMY CLUB unlimited wash memberships are available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system.