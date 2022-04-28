Torrance Car Wash cited over $800,000 in wage theft violations

TORRANCE, Calif. — Torrance Car Wash, located just outside of Los Angeles, was fined for wage theft violations, as reported by MyNewsLA.com .

The business was fined a total of $815,311 with $746,061 to be paid to workers for unpaid minimum wages, overtime, liquidated damages, waiting time penalties, meal and rest period premiums, penalties for failure to provide workers with itemized wage statements, unpaid contract wages and accrued interest.

This information was recently announced by the California Labor Commissioner’s Office.

“The business owners violated labor laws to avoid paying workers the wages they were owed and refused to cooperate with our investigation by withholding documents during our inspection,” Labor Commissioner Lilia GarcÃ­a-Brower said. “My office had to get additional warrants to conduct our inspection of the business.”