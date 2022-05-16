True Blue Car Wash reaches 69 locations

TEMPE, Ariz. — True Blue Car Wash, LLC, recently announced multiple acquisitions across Arizona and Illinois, bringing the total wash count to 69 carwashes across six states, a press release noted.

Click Here to Read More

True Blue has had a very busy Q1 and Q2 so far closing on four acquisitions, including Clean Freak and two Quick N Clean locations in Tucson, Arizona, and KC’s Car Wash in Palatine, Illinois, and Busy Bee in Schaumburg, Illinois.

“These acquisitions represent True Blue’s commitment to the existing communities that we currently serve. Our customers now have more convenient options to keep their cars clean,” commented Colton Rodgers, director of acquisitions at True Blue.

“After 47 years I have decided to hang up the boots and put on the sandals. True Blue has been a pleasure to work with. They are a company of integrity and honesty. A wonderful group of people. Wish them the best,” said Kurt Koziol, a long-time operator, well-respected veteran in the carwash space and former owner of Busy Bee Car Wash.